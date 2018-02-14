BBC Sport - Sir Dave Brailsford: 100% sure there's been no wrongdoing

100% sure there's been no wrongdoing - Brailsford

  • From the section Cycling

Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford said it was "not difficult" to put Chris Froome in the Ruta del Sol race as he is "100% sure there's been no wrongdoing".

READ MORE: Adverse test won't affect Tour - Froome

Top videos

Video

100% sure there's been no wrongdoing - Brailsford

  • From the section Cycling
Video

White creates history & Valentine's on ice

Video

Highlights: GB women ease to seven-point victory over OAR

Video

'What a moment' - Unified Korea score first Olympic hockey goal

Video

American skaters enjoy Valentine's Day on ice

Video

Opening day upsets in men's ice hockey

Video

South Korea goes wild for short-track

Video

Highlights: White wins thrilling halfpipe gold

Video

Highlights: GB men's curling comeback in vain

Video

Chinese pair lead after short programme

Video

German luge duo retain doubles title

Video

Netherlands' Ter Mors wins gold with Olympic record

Video

Highlights: Germany's Frenzel defends nordic combined title

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport February Half Term Activity Camp
Children running

Multi Sport Holiday Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired