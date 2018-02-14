BBC Sport - Chris Froome: I don't see why I shouldn't race

I don't see why I shouldn't race - Froome

  • From the section Cycling

Chris Froome tells BBC Sport that he is prepared to race the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France even if the investigation into his adverse drugs test is unresolved.

Froome competes in the Ruta del Sol this week in his first race since the case became public in December.

The Team Sky rider, 32, is targeting a third straight Grand Tour title at the Giro in May.

"I hope it doesn't get that far but I'm still allowed to race now and I don't see why not," he said.

READ MORE: Adverse test won't affect Tour - Froome

Top videos

Video

I don't see why I shouldn't race - Froome

  • From the section Cycling
Video

White creates history & Valentine's on ice

Video

Highlights: GB women ease to seven-point victory over OAR

Video

'What a moment' - Unified Korea score first Olympic hockey goal

Video

American skaters enjoy Valentine's Day on ice

Video

Opening day upsets in men's ice hockey

Video

Highlights: White wins thrilling halfpipe gold

Video

South Korea goes wild for short-track

Video

Highlights: GB men's curling comeback in vain

Video

Chinese pair lead after short programme

Video

German luge duo retain doubles title

Video

Netherlands' Ter Mors wins gold with Olympic record

Video

Highlights: Germany's Frenzel defends nordic combined title

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport February Half Term Activity Camp
Children running

Multi Sport Holiday Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired