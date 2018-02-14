Chris Froome tells BBC Sport that he is prepared to race the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France even if the investigation into his adverse drugs test is unresolved.

Froome competes in the Ruta del Sol this week in his first race since the case became public in December.

The Team Sky rider, 32, is targeting a third straight Grand Tour title at the Giro in May.

"I hope it doesn't get that far but I'm still allowed to race now and I don't see why not," he said.

