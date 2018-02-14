Chris Froome: Team Sky rider says adverse drugs test will not affect Tour de France plans

Froome won his fourth Tour de France title in July, before winning the Vuelta a Espana in September

Chris Froome says he is prepared to race the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France even if the investigation into his adverse drugs test is unresolved.

Froome rides in the Ruta del Sol this week in his first race since the case became public in December.

The Team Sky rider, 32, is targeting a third straight Grand Tour title at the Giro in May.

"I hope it doesn't get that far but I'm still allowed to race now and I don't see why not," he told BBC Sport.

The four-time Tour de France winner has to explain to cycling's world governing body, the UCI, how he returned double the allowed level of legal asthma drug Salbutamol in his urine during his Vuelta a Espana victory in September.

There is no mandatory ban in this type of case and riders usually respond in private, but UCI president David Lappartient has said Team Sky should suspend Froome until the case is resolved.

"This is a process that a lot of other riders have gone through, I don't see why I should have different treatment to all of them," said Froome.

"They were all racing in the meantime until they got to the end of their processes.

"It's not going to go any faster if I was sitting at home. We're going as fast as we can on it and hopefully get it resolved as soon as possible."

The five-stage Ruta del Sol, which Froome won in 2015, runs until Sunday.

