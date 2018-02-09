BBC Look East follows sprint cyclist Vicky Barnes on her first week back in training with the Great Britain squad since a serious crash in January 2016.

The 24-year-old from Norfolk fractured her neck and back, dislocated her pelvis and slipped a disc in her neck during a race in Rotterdam, with doctors fearing she may be paralysed.

She hopes to make her competitive return to the velodrome at this summer’s European Championships, and her coach Justin Grace says Barnes has worked hard just to get to this stage.