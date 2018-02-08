Mark Cavendish: Dubai Tour win for British rider

Mark Cavendish has won 30 stages of the Tour de France

British cyclist Mark Cavendish has claimed his first win of the year in the third stage of the Dubai Tour.

The 32-year-old edged out France's Nacer Bouhanni and Germany's Marcel Kittel in the 180km ride from Dubai to Fujairah.

Cavendish finished in a time of three hours fifty-three minutes 46 seconds and is now second overall, four seconds behind Elia Viviani.

Briton Adam Blythe was fourth, and is 11th overall, 14 seconds off the lead.

Friday's fourth stage is a 172km race from Dubai to Hatta Dam.

Stage three results:

1.Mark Cavendish (GB/DOD) 3hr 53min 46sec

2.Nacer Bouhanni (Fra/CDF) same time

3.Marcel Kittel (Ger/TKA) same time

4.Adam Blythe (GB/ABS) same time

5.5. Sonny Colbrelli (Ita/TBM) same time

Overall results:

1.Elia Viviani (Ita/QST) 12hr 19min 36sec

2.Mark Cavendish (GB/DOD) at 4sec

3.Nathan Van Hooydonk (Bel/BMC) 7 sec

4.Magnus Cort Nielsen (Dan/AST) 8 sec

5.Nacer Bouhanni (Fra/CFD) 8 sec