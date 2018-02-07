Laura Kenny to return at Track Cycling World Championships after birth of son

Laura Kenny is Britain's most successful female Olympian

Four-time Olympic champion Laura Kenny will make her competitive return at the Track Cycling World Championships, six months after giving birth.

The 25-year-old, who has not competed since 2016, will be joined by husband and six-time Olympic gold medallist Jason Kenny in the British squad.

Charlie Tanfield, who won two World Cup golds in January, and fellow amateur Dan Bigham, who won one, are also in.

The Championships start on 28 February in Apeldoorn, Netherlands.

The Kennys' first child, Albert, was born in August 2017 and a month later 29-year-old Jason revealed he had reversed a decision to retire.

Laura, who won team pursuit and omnium gold medals at both London 2012 and the 2016 Rio Olympics, will be looking to win a fifth world team pursuit title in Apeldoorn and eighth gold in total.

She said: "I returned to training about four months ago, and I've been really pleased and I guess a bit shocked by how fast my form has started to come back.

"But I'm not putting too much pressure on myself."

The Kennys are two of seven Olympic champions in Britain's 22-strong squad, with Ed Clancy, Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker, Phil Hindes and Callum Skinner also selected.

Tanfield, 21, who rides for Team KGF - a trade track team based in Derby, said: "The team from KGF and I couldn't have asked for a better track season, we've already achieved our goals that we've set so I'd like to see how far I can take this at the World Championships and the Commonwealth Games, if I'm selected".

Full GB squad

Men's endurance: Dan Bigham, Ed Clancy, Kian Emadi, Ethan Hayter, Chris Latham, Mark Stewart, Charlie Tanfield, Ollie Wood.

Women's endurance: Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker, Ellie Dickinson, Emily Kay, Laura Kenny, Emily Nelson.

Men's sprint: Jack Carlin, Phil Hindes, Jason Kenny, Ryan Owens, Callum Skinner, Joe Truman.

Women's sprint: Lauren Bate, Katy Marchant.