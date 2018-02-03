BBC Sport - Cyclo-Cross World Championships: Evie Richards collapses after win
GB's Richards collapses after Cyclo-Cross win
- From the section Cycling
Great Britain's Evie Richards collapses from exhaustion after winning the women's Under-23 title at the Cyclo-Cross World Championships.
