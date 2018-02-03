Cyclo-Cross World Championships: Britain's Ben Tulett and Evie Richards win gold

Richards beat the field by 38 seconds to win her second rainbow jersey at U23 level

Britain's Evie Richards collapsed after living up to her favourite billing by winning the women's Under-23 title at the Cyclo-Cross World Championships.

Richards, who won the title in 2016 and finished third last year, was carried to the medical tent but recovered to stand on the podium in the Netherlands.

Earlier, Ben Tulett made it back-to-back world title wins for Britain in the men's junior race.

He follows Tom Pidcock who led home a British one-two-three last year.

European bronze medallist Tulett took the lead with two laps to go and held on to win by 22 seconds despite a strong challenge from Czech rider Tomas Kopecky.

Tulett's elder brother Dan was runner-up to Pidcock 12 months ago.

Pidcock, Dan Tulett and Ben Turner, who won bronze in the junior race last year, all compete in the men's U23 event on Sunday.

Richards, 20, who had to overcome a mechanical problem with her gears, crossed the finish line 38 seconds ahead of Dutch rider Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado.

Hattie Harnden, 16, narrowly missed out on a place on the podium, finishing fourth.

Helen Wyman, the reigning British national champion, goes in the women's elite race on Saturday afternoon. Nikki Brammeier, who finished second to Wyman, and Bethany Crumpton, who was third, also race.

Five-time national champion Ian Field is the sole representative in the men's elite race, the final race of the championships.