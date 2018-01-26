National Championships: Katie Archibald wins two medals on opening day

Katie Archibald won team pursuit gold at the Rio Olympics in 2016

Olympic champion Katie Archibald won two medals on day one of the National Track Championships in Manchester.

The 23-year-old - team pursuit gold medallist in Rio - won the individual pursuit before taking sprint bronze.

Katy Marchant won sprint gold with Lewis Oliva and Charlie Tanfield sealing the keirin and individual pursuit titles respectively.

There was also double gold for Paralympic champions Sophie Thornhill and Helen Scott.

Sophie Thornhill and pilot Helen Scott won gold and bronze at the Rio 2016 Paralympics

Archibald - a two-time world and 10-time European champion on the track - defended her individual pursuit title with victory over Emily Nelson, who had earlier set a new personal best for the event.

"I'm pretty chuffed, to be honest," said Archibald. "It was a painful race, but I got there in the end."

She also reached the podium of the women's sprint, missing out to Marchant in the semi-finals before defeating defending champion Jess Crampton to take bronze.

In the final, Marchant was relegated from the first heat against Sophie Capewell but came from behind to regain the title she first won in 2015.

In the men's keirin, Oliva successfully retained his British jersey - holding off a late charge from Joe Truman - while Charlie Tanfield's excellent run of form continued with victory in the individual pursuit.

Tanfield - who won double World Cup gold in Minsk last weekend - caught his Team KGF team-mate Dan Bigham with three laps to go to win gold.

"It feels really good to keep on the high that I'm on at the moment," Tanfield, 21, said.

"I want to see if I can build on this for the World Championships, if I get selected, and maybe the Commonwealth Games as well."

In the para-cycling events, it was double gold for Thornhill and pilot Scott as they won the tandem BVI time trial before topping the podium again in the flying 200m.

Blaine Hunt showed no sign of pressure as the final rider on the track to become British champion in the C1-5 flying 200m, while Jon-Allan Butterworth took victory in the C1-5 time trial - his first kilo event since the Rio 2016 Paralympics.