Amateur cyclist Charlie Tanfield to attempt record 'at some point'

Tanfield is the second fastest Briton in the individual pursuit behind 1992 Olympic champion Chris Boardman

British amateur cyclist Charlie Tanfield has set his sights on breaking Sir Bradley Wiggins' hour record - saying he has "done the maths".

Tanfield, 21, won individual pursuit gold at the Track Cycling World Cup in Minsk, and sealed the team title with his Team KGF team-mates.

Five-time Olympic champion Wiggins set a distance of 54.526km in London in 2015.

"Let's just say, if we go to altitude, we can go quite fast," Tanfield said.

The hour record is widely considered one of the most prestigious prizes in cycling and dates back to 1893, when it was first set by Henri Desgrange - who later went on to establish the Tour de France.

The rules were unified in 2014 and since then only five riders - including Wiggins and fellow Briton Alex Dowsett - have held the record.

"At some point, I want to give the hour attempt a go. It's something I've always wanted to do and I'm sure I'll attempt it," said Yorkshireman Tanfield.

"I'd have to add on a few more watts and improve my posture on the bike."

Tanfield's time of four minutes 12.253 seconds in the individual pursuit in Minsk saw him become the second fastest British rider in the event, with only 1992 Olympic champion Chris Boardman posting a better time.

Team KGF live together in Derby and returned home from Minsk to discover their house had been burgled

He then combined with brother Harry, Dan Bigham and Jonathan Wale to beat Russian trade team Lokosphinx in the final of the team pursuit, winning by more than two seconds.

The team - who live together in Derby - were soon brought down from their high upon returning from Belarus, discovering their house had been broken into.

"It really put a downer on the weekend, but luckily there wasn't that much damage, nothing much was stolen, it was just turned upside down," said Tanfield.

"In the grand scheme of things, we realised what we had just done was great so we just tried to look at the positives."

The quartet, who will attempt to defend their British title at this weekend's National Track Championships, compete on an annual budget of £15,000 - a far cry from British Cycling's budget of almost £30m for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic cycle.

"We're a group of mates from around the country who decided to do the team pursuit one year at nationals," Tanfield said.

"I get by on my student loan. Most of it comes out of our own back pocket, which is a small sacrifice to pay.

"We're open-minded to do new things and it just shows that it has come off and we've achieved something pretty cool."