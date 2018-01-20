Track Cycling World Cup: Charlie Tanfield wins individual pursuit gold

Tanfield won the final by over seven seconds

British rider Charlie Tanfield won gold in the individual 4km pursuit on the second day of the Track Cycling World Cup in Minsk.

The 21-year-old from Yorkshire, who is not part of the national team set-up, clocked four minutes 12.253 seconds to become the second fastest Briton ever.

Only 1992 Olympic champion Chris Boardman has posted a better time.

Tanfield's success was followed by silvers for Olympic champion Elinor Barker in the omnium and scratch race.

Team Wales' Lewis Oliva claimed a bronze in the keirin.

Tanfield, who rides for Team KGF - a trade track team based in Derby, is also due to ride in Sunday's team pursuit, where he could be joined by his brother Harry, 23.

The individual pursuit is not part of the Olympic programme.