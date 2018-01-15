Welsh cyclist Scott Davies 'nervous' before professional debut

Welsh cyclist Scott Davies was fourth overall in the 2017 U23 Giro d’Italia

Welsh cyclist Scott Davies is "quite nervous" as he prepares for his debut ride on the UCI World Tour at this week's Tour Down Under in Australia.

The 22-year-old from Carmarthen signed his first professional contract with Team Dimension Data in September, 2017.

The 2018 Tour Down Under begins in Adelaide on Tuesday, 16 January and ends eight days later.

"I'm looking forward to it but I won't lie - I'm quite nervous as well," he told BBC Sport Wales.

"It's essentially the same job but the scale of it and the professionalism have really stood out so far.

"It's still early days so I'm still learning a lot and trying to take it all in."

Dining hall 'packed with stars'

Davies has won the last four British Under-23s time trial titles and spent the previous two years with Team Wiggins.

He now lines up in the same squad as 30-time Tour de France stage winner Mark Cavendish after signing a two-year deal with South Africa-based Team Dimension Data.

"The dining hall here is packed with stars so I feel very lucky to be where I am and I just want to make the most of it," Davies said.

He continued: "2018 for me is going to be a lot of learning.

"Hopefully some results too, but I'm going to prioritise the learning and put it to good use in 2019."

Davies' fellow countryman Owain Doull will race the Tour Down Under for Team Sky.