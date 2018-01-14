BBC Sport - Tom Pidcock - British cycling's rising star
Tom Pidcock - British cycling's rising star
- From the section Cycling
Eighteen-year-old British cyclist Tom Pidcock furthers his burgeoning reputation with a dominant win at the under-23 National Cyclo-Cross Championships at Sunderland's Hetton Lyons Country Park.
