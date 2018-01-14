BBC Sport - Tom Pidcock - British cycling's rising star

Tom Pidcock - British cycling's rising star

  • From the section Cycling

Eighteen-year-old British cyclist Tom Pidcock furthers his burgeoning reputation with a dominant win at the under-23 National Cyclo-Cross Championships at Sunderland's Hetton Lyons Country Park.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Tom Pidcock - British cycling's rising star

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Williams wins thriller against Selby - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Howe delight at Cherries' 'famous win'

Video

Arsenal did not create enough - Wenger

Video

Watch White's perfect 100 to qualify for Olympics

Video

'My body hurts all the time, but I love to snowboard'

Video

'This is the underdog mask' Eagles' Long gives unorthodox interview

Audio

Darren Ferguson: It's disgusting the standard of referees at this level'

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

GB's Atkin wins slopestyle bronze in Aspen

Video

Why have Salah & Sterling become scoring sensations?

Video

A fantastic performance - Pochettino

Video

Maybe we need to be more boring - Allardyce

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots enjoying their session

Rugbytots Mid Glamorgan

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired