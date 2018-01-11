National Cyclo-Cross Championships: Live coverage on the BBC

Evie Richards is seeking to retain her under-23 title

2018 National Cyclo-cross Championships Venue: Hetton Lyons Country Park, Sunderland Date: Sunday, 14 January Coverage: Watch live on Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

On Sunday BBC Sport will show live coverage from day two of the 2018 National Cyclo-Cross Championships at Sunderland's Hetton Lyons Country Park.

In the elite races, Helen Wyman will seek to win the women's title after missing out in 2017 because of injury, while Ian Field will bid to make it six national titles in the men's race.

Reigning champion Evie Richards will look to repeat her victory in the under-23 women's event, while junior world champion Tom Pidcock is favourite in the men's under-23 event.

Coverage times

09:15-12:00, - Men's & Women's U23's Races

13:10-15:30, - Men's & Women's Elite Races

Both programmes are available worldwide.

Times are GMT and subject to late changes.