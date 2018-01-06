Jason Kenny: Olympic champion makes competitive return to cycling in Manchester

Jason Kenny (right) and Gregory Bauge (left)
France's Gregory Bauge (left) beat Jason Kenny (right) 2-1 in the sprint final in Manchester

Six-time Olympic champion Jason Kenny came second in the sprint and keirin as he made his competitive return to cycling at the Revolution Series in Manchester.

It was the first time Kenny, 29, had competed since winning three golds at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Elsewhere, Olympic champion Katie Archibald won the scratch race and elimination scratch race.

The Commonwealth Games start begin on Australia's Gold Coast on 4 April.

