Commonwealth Games 2018: Peter Kennaugh not picked by Isle of Man but could still compete

Peter Kennaugh won the Isle of Man's only medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games

Two-time British road race champion Peter Kennaugh has not been named in the Isle of Man team for the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

The 28-year-old cyclist won the island's only medal - silver in the men's points race - at Glasgow 2014.

However, team manager Trevor Taubman said he could still compete if his Bora-Hansgrohe team release him.

Former gold medal winner Mark Cavendish will lead the island's road cycling team at the Gold Coast Games in April.

Cavendish, 32, won gold in Melbourne 12 years ago in the men's scratch event.

The Isle of Man's last Commonwealth gold was won by Mark Cavendish at the 2006 Games in Melbourne

In total, 32 athletes from the island have been selected with Taubman adding it is "best prepared team the island has ever assembled".

"I'm more than happy with the team - it is very strong," he said.

"We would have loved to take everyone who achieved the qualification standards but we can only take 32."

"There is still a chance Peter (Kennaugh) will be included, but it depends on the decision of his new team - who he joined last year."

Media playback is not supported on this device Kennaugh feels Isle of Man 'pride'

The Commonwealth Games is the highest level at which a Manx sportsman or woman can represent the island.

Chef de mission Leonie Cooil said: "I'm delighted with the team we've selected.

"It is a mixture of experienced athletes and those making their debut.

"Every athlete has the opportunity to show the rest of the world what a force the Isle of Man is on the global sporting stage."

The Isle of Man will compete in eight sports with cycling, shooting and swimming having the largest teams.

The athletes will travel to Australia on 19 March with the Games starting on 4 April.

Cyclist Anna Christian is the reigning British under-23 national time-trial champion

Charlotte Atkinson won two British butterfly titles last year

Manx Team

Athletics: Joe Harris (javelin) Erika Kelly (20km walk)

Badminton: Kim Clague; Ben Li; Jessica Li; Cristen Marritt

Cycling (track): Matthew Bostock; Matthew Draper

Cycling (road): Sam Brand; Mark Cavendish; Anna Christian; Nathan Draper; Lizzie Holden; Jake Kelly; Leon Mazzone; Tom Mazzone

Cycling (mountain biking): Nick Corlett

Gymnastics (artistic): Nicole Burns

Lawn Bowls: Clive McGreal; Mark McGreal

Shooting: Rachel Glover; Jake Keeling; Gemma Kermode; Tim Kneale; Neil Parsons; David Walton

Swimming: Charlotte Atkinson; Stephanie Brew; Guy Davies; Laura Kinley; Niamh Robinson

Triathlon: Jenny Newbery