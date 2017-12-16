Sharon Laws: Former cyclist dies after being diagnosed with cervical cancer

Sharon Laws turned a professional cyclist at the age of 33

Former Team GB cyclist Sharon Laws has died at the age of 43.

Laws started six months of chemotherapy in October 2016 shortly after learning she had cervical cancer.

The Kenya-born cyclist, a former British champion in time trial, road racing and mountain biking, retired in August 2016.

Laws won the British national time trial title in 2008, was national road race champion in 2012 and won team time trial bronze at the 2012 Worlds.

She was advised to have a biopsy on swollen lymph glands in her neck by her team doctor and later said she hoped to encourage young women, in particular, to have regular smear tests.

A statement issued by Voxwomen on behalf of Laws' family read: "This morning the cycling world lost a champion, a friend, a rider with a huge smile and a fantastic laugh.

"Sharon passed away early this morning after her fight with cancer. Her mum Joy and her family have asked for privacy at this time."