BBC Sport - Chris Froome: Team Sky rider says legacy will not be tainted by 'adverse' drugs test
My legacy will not be tainted - Froome
- From the section Cycling
Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome tells the BBC his legacy will not be tainted after returning an "adverse" drugs test at the Vuelta a Espana.
READ MORE: Questions for Froome after adverse test
LISTEN: 'The ambiguity in this is huge' - special BeSpoke podcast
