Chris Froome: UCI 'right' to ask questions over failed test result

Chris Froome became the first British winner of the Vuelta a Espana this year

Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome failed a drug test during his Vuelta a Espana win in September.

The Team Sky rider had double the allowed level of legal asthma drug Salbutamol in his system.

Cycling's world governing body the UCI wants more details from the team but says Froome is not suspended.

The Briton, 32, says he increased his dosage but it was within the legal limits and the UCI is "absolutely right" to ask questions.

Froome says he took his team doctor's advice to up his inhaler use after his asthma symptoms got worse during the Vuelta.

He became the first Briton to win the three-week race around Spain and it followed his Tour de France victory in July.

He was notified of the "adverse analytical finding" on 20 September 2017.

The urine test, taken on 7 September, showed levels of the drug, Salbutamol, which is commonly taken for asthma, were at 2,000 nanograms per millilitre (ng/ml).

That compares to the World Anti-Doping Agency's threshold of 1,000 ng/ml.

The use of Salbutamol is permitted, without the need of a therapeutic use exemption (TUE), but only within certain doses.

No other samples taken from Froome during the competition needed further examination.

The information has only come to light following a Team Sky statement on Wednesday, issued on the back of recent media reports.

The UCI also published details of their investigation on Wednesday.

The UCI says analysis of Froome's A and B samples shows levels which exceed the limit.

Team Sky insist the rider inhaled no more than the permissible dose.

What Froome says

Froome, who has suffered with asthma since childhood, says he welcomed the investigation.

"It is well known that I have asthma and I know exactly what the rules are. I use an inhaler to manage my symptoms (always within the permissible limits) and I know for sure that I will be tested every day I wear the race leader's jersey.

"My asthma got worse at the Vuelta so I followed the team doctor's advice to increase my Salbutamol dosage. As always, I took the greatest care to ensure that I did not use more than the permissible dose.

"I take my leadership position in my sport very seriously. The UCI is absolutely right to examine test results and, together with the team, I will provide whatever information it requires."

What Team Sky say

Team Sky boss Dave Brailsford said they are cooperating fully with the investigation.

"There are complex medical and physiological issues which affect the metabolism and excretion of Salbutamol. We're committed to establishing the facts and understanding exactly what happened on this occasion.

"I have the utmost confidence that Chris followed the medical guidance in managing his asthma symptoms, staying within the permissible dose for Salbutamol. Of course, we will do whatever we can to help address these questions."

What the UCI says

The UCI says it is investigating Froome's case under organisation's anti-doping rules.

"The anti-doping control was planned and carried out by the Cycling Anti-Doping Foundation (CADF), the independent body mandated by the UCI, in charge of defining and implementing the anti-doping strategy in cycling.

"The analysis of the B sample has confirmed the results of the rider's A sample and the proceedings are being conducted in line with the UCI Anti-Doping Rules.

"As a matter of principle, and whilst not required by the World Anti-Doping Code, the UCI systematically reports potential anti-doping rule violations via its website when a mandatory provisional suspension applies.

"Pursuant to Article 7.9.1. of the UCI Anti-Doping Rules, the presence of a Specified Substance such as Salbutamol in a sample does not result in the imposition of such mandatory provisional suspension against the rider."

Team Sky and reputation

Last week former UCI chief Brian Cookson said Team Sky should have its reputation "reinstated" following unproven doping allegations and questions over its use of therapeutic use exemptions (TUEs) - permission to use otherwise-banned substances when there is a proven medical need.

"I don't think anyone should be surprised when a professional sports team pushes the rules right to the very limit," Cookson said.