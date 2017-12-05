Tour de Yorkshire 2018: Mark Cavendish to compete in four-day race

Mark Cavendish won Olympic silver on the track in Rio last year

Mark Cavendish is set to race in next year's Tour de Yorkshire.

The Manxman, 32, who has won 30 stages of the Tour de France, will find out the exact route when it is announced at 11:00 GMT on Tuesday, 5 December.

The eight towns that will host the start and finishes are Barnsley, Beverley, Doncaster, Halifax, Ilkley, Leeds, Richmond and Scarborough.

The 2018 men's race has been extended to four days and will be held from 3-6 May, with a two-day women's race.

Sprint specialist Cavendish, world road race champion in 2011, switched to the track for Rio 2016 and won his first Olympic medal, a silver in the omnium.

He was favourite to win the first stage of the 2014 Tour de France, which was hosted by Yorkshire and finished in Harrogate, but crashed during the sprint finish and, although he crossed the finish line, was unable to continue in the race.

The Tour de Yorkshire is a legacy from that Grand Depart and was a three-day race for its first three incarnations from 2015-17.

The women's race, doubles from one, to two days for the 2018 edition and will take place on 3-4 May.