Tracking Cycling World Cup: Britain's Katie Archibald & Eleanor Dickinson win madison gold

Archibald and Dickinson's gold is Great Britain's sixth medal of the World Cup

Katie Archibald won her second gold medal of the Track World Cup in Canada as she teamed up with Eleanor Dickinson to win the women's madison.

Archibald, the world and European omnium champion, won gold in the women's points race on the opening day and she took victory alongside Dickinson on Sunday.

Jack Carlin took bronze for Great Britain in the men's sprint.

The event in Milton is the third of five World Cup rounds this season.

Sophie Capewell and Katy Marchant were edged out of a medal by South Korea in the team sprint.

On Saturday, Great Britain's team sprint trio of Jack Carlin, Phil Hindes and Callum Skinner won silver while Dickinson claimed bronze in the omnium and Ollie Wood and Mark Stewart took bronze in the madison.

Stewart had already won silver in the men's points race on the opening day.

Wales' Lewis Oliva also won silver in the keirin.