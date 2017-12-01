Tracking Cycling World Cup: Britain's Katie Archibald wins points gold

Katie Archibald won the omnium at the Track Cycling World Cup in Manchester last month

Britain's Katie Archibald won gold in the points race on day one of the Track Cycling World Cup in Canada.

The reigning world and European omnium champion, 23, won the first four sprints of the 20km race and was one of four riders to gain a lap in Milton.

Canada's Jasmin Duehring finished second, nine points behind, with Czech Republic's Jarmila Machacova third.

Archibald's fellow Scot Mark Stewart, 22, won silver in the men's points race.

Denmark's Niklas Larsen broke away on his own to claim gold, with Kenny de Ketele of Belgium third.

Olympic team pursuit champion Archibald is expected to partner Ellie Dickinson in the madison on Sunday, having won the event alongside Elinor Barker in Manchester last month.