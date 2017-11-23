British Cycling: Jason & Laura Kenny named among podium riders

Jason and Laura Kenny have won 10 Olympic gold medals between them

Jason and Laura Kenny have both been named among 35 podium riders by British Cycling for the 2017-18 period.

Six-time Olympic gold medallist Jason Kenny, 29, revealed in September that he had reversed a decision to retire.

Laura Kenny, 25, who has won four Olympic gold medals, gave birth to the couple's first child in August.

Annie Last, 27, returns to the mountain bike programme's senior squad after wining a silver medal in the UCI World Championships in September.

British Cycling performance director Stephen Park said: "The announcement of the podium and senior squad riders consolidates our squad for the 2017-18 period and I'm pleased with the depth of talent we have across all the Olympic disciplines.

"It's been inspiring to see Annie Last independently make history this past year, winning a silver medal at the world championships and becoming the first British woman to win a round of the World Cup.

"I look forward to welcoming Annie back on to the programme and the performance support team are primed to help her build on the excellent progress she's already made by herself.

"Overall, I think we're in a good position for this stage of the Olympic cycle - we have some very talented bike riders progressing well on the programme, and indeed significant talent across the country to keep them honest, so I look forward to seeing what this new season brings."

Manon Lloyd, Mel Lowther, Emily Nelson, Jack Carlin and Joe Truman have graduated on to the podium programme over the course of the past year.

Former BMX world champion Liam Phillips, 28, announced his retirement from the sport on Wednesday after failing to recover from hand and wrist injuries sustained in a crash in February.

British Cycling's Olympic podium programme is designed to support elite cyclists as they aim to win medals in major competitions.

Podium Programme Riders 2017-18

Men's Endurance: Steven Burke, Ed Clancy, Kian Emadi, Chris Latham, Mark Stewart, Andy Tennant, Oliver Wood.

Women's Endurance: Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker, Neah Evans, Emily Kay, Laura Kenny, Manon Lloyd, Emily Nelson.

Men's Road: Owain Doull, Chris Froome, Dan McLay, Luke Rowe, Ian Stannard, Ben Swift, Geraint Thomas, Scott Thwaites.

Women's Road: Alice Barnes, Hannah Barnes, Lizzie Deignan, Mel Lowther, Dani Rowe.

Sprint: Vicky Barnes (nee Williamson), Jack Carlin, Philip Hindes, Jason Kenny, Katy Marchant, Ryan Owens, Callum Skinner, Joe Truman.

Senior Squad Riders 2017-18

BMX: Kyle Evans, Quillan Isidore, Paddy Sharrock, Kye Whyte, Tre Whyte.

MTB: Frazer Clacherty, Annie Last, Cameron Orr, Daniel Tulett, Evie Richards, Emily Wadsworth, Sophie Wright.

Senior Academy Riders 2017-18

Men's Endurance: Matt Bostock, Rhys Britton, Adam Hartley, Ethan Hayter, Joe Holt, Joe Nally, Jake Stewart, Matt Walls, Fred Wright.

Women's Endurance: Megan Barker, Rhona Callander, Abbie Dentus, Ellie Dickinson, Lauren Dolan, Jenny Holl, Becky Raybould, Jessica Roberts.

Sprint: Lauren Bate, Sophie Capewell, Georgia Hilleard, Alex Joliffe, Sylvia Misztal, Blaine Ridge-Davis, Lewis Stewart, Milly Tanner, Hamish Turnbull.

Junior Academy Riders 2017-18

Boys' Endurance: Lewis Askey, Zach Bridges, Jim Brown, Charley Calvert, Alfie George, Max Rushby, Will Tidball, Ethan Vernon, Sam Watson.

Girls' Endurance: Georgia Ashworth, Elynor Backstedt, Ella Barnwell, Anna Docherty, Pfeiffer Georgi, Ellie Russell, Amelia Sharpe, Ellie Smith.

Boys' Sprint: James Bunting, Dan Cooper, Ali Fielding, Caleb Hill, Arthur Taggart.

Girls' Sprint: Lauren Bell, Aleshia Mellor, Lucy Naylor.

Junior Squad Riders 2017-18

Boys' BMX: Ross Cullen, Tian Isidore, Chad Hartwell, Ryan Martin.

Girls' BMX: Lauren Anyon, Elissa Bradford, Ellie Featherstone, Imogen Hill, Eleana Stafford.

Boys' MTB: Charlie Alridge, Harry Birchall, Sean Flynn.

Girls' MTB: Anna Flynn, Harriet Harnden, Anna McGorum, Maddie Wadsworth