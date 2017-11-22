Liam Phillips: Former BMX world champion retires from the sport
Britain's former BMX world champion Liam Phillips has retired from the sport after failing to recover from "career ending" injuries.
The 28-year-old injured his hand and wrist in a crash in February.
Phillips became world champion in 2013, was a two-time Olympian, crashing out in London and Rio and won 10 gold medals at the BMX Supercross World Cup.
"I can honestly say that I achieved more throughout my career than I ever thought possible," he said.
