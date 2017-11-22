Liam Phillips: Former BMX world champion retires from the sport

Liam Phillips
Liam Phillips became world champion in 2013

Britain's former BMX world champion Liam Phillips has retired from the sport after failing to recover from "career ending" injuries.

The 28-year-old injured his hand and wrist in a crash in February.

Phillips became world champion in 2013, was a two-time Olympian, crashing out in London and Rio and won 10 gold medals at the BMX Supercross World Cup.

"I can honestly say that I achieved more throughout my career than I ever thought possible," he said.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

BBC Sport Commentaries

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Korfball being played

Try Korfball!
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired