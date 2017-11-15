Sir Bradley Wiggins says his life was 'living hell' during investigation

Sir Bradley Wiggins said his life was "a living hell" during an investigation into allegations of wrongdoing at British Cycling and Team Sky.

On Wednesday, UK Anti-Doping said there would be no charges over a 'mystery' medical package delivered for Wiggins at the Criterium du Dauphine in 2011.

Wiggins, 37, said the investigation "felt nothing less than a witch hunt".

He added: "Being accused of any doping indiscretion is the worst possible thing for any professional sportsman."

Wiggins won five Olympic gold medals and the 2012 Tour de France before retiring from cycling in December 2016.

It was alleged that the package that was the focus of the investigation contained a banned substance - but the doctor involved, Dr Richard Freeman, said it was a legal decongestant, fluimucil.

The 14-month investigation has been closed and a Ukad statement said it would only "revisit matters if new and material information were to come to light".

"I welcome Ukad's confirmation that no anti-doping charges are to be brought regarding the so-called 'jiffy-bag' allegations," said Wiggins in a statement posted on social media.

"It has always been the case that no such charges could be brought against me as no anti-doping violations took place. I am pleased this has finally been confirmed publicly.

"This period of time has been a living hell for me and my family, full of innuendo and speculation. At times it has felt nothing less than a malicious witch hunt."

More to follow.