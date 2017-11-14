Peter Sagan: Cas to hear case against Tour de France disqualification

Mark Cavendish (far left, on the ground) has won 30 stages in the Tour de France

World champion Peter Sagan will appeal against his 2017 Tour de France disqualification when his case is heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) on 6 December.

The Slovak was deemed to have caused the crash which ended Briton Mark Cavendish's involvement in the race during stage four in July.

Cas rejected an initial urgent appeal to have the Slovak reinstated.

His team Bora-Hansgrohe said the jury did not listen to Sagan's argument.

Cavendish said the 27-year-old elbowed him during the sprint finish in Vittel. The 32-year-old Briton crashed into the barriers and later pulled out of the race with a broken shoulder.

"I can accept the decision but for sure I do not agree with them, because I think I have done nothing wrong," Sagan said at the time.

The cyclist and his team insisted he did not see Cavendish as the Manxman tried to race up the inside by the barriers.

Sagan was initially docked 30 seconds before the race jury reviewed the footage and upgraded his punishment to disqualification, ending his bid to win the Tour's green jersey for the leader of the points classification for a record-equalling sixth straight year.