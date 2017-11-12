Track Cycling World Cup: Britain win gold in women's team pursuit

From the section

Media playback is not supported on this device Great Britain women win gold in team pursuit

Great Britain claimed their third gold medal of the Track Cycling World Cup with victory in the women's team pursuit in Manchester.

Elinor Barker, Katie Archibald, Emily Nelson and Neah Evans crushed the Italian team in Sunday's final, finishing almost five seconds ahead.

Japan took the bronze medal.

It was Archibald and Barker's second gold, having triumphed in Saturday's madison after Britain's men's team won their team pursuit final.