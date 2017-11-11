Track Cycling World Cup: Britain's Katie Archibald and Elinor Barker win madison gold

From the section

Media playback is not supported on this device Track Cycling World Cup: GB's Katie Archibald and Elinor Barker win madison gold

Katie Archibald and Elinor Barker won women's madison gold for Britain at the Track Cycling World Cup in Manchester.

The pair combined for a total of 32 points in the event, edging out world champions Belgium by just two points, with Italy taking bronze on 11 points.

It was Britain's second gold of the night, after Steven Burke, Kian Emadi, Ed Clancy and Ollie Wood beat Denmark in the men's team pursuit final.

Reigning world champion Archibald took silver in the omnium on Friday.