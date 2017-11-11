Luke Rowe: Welsh cyclist back on bike after leg break

Luke Rowe was Team Sky's road captain at the Tour de France

Welsh cyclist Luke Rowe is ahead of schedule in his recovery from a broken leg after getting back on a bike on Saturday.

The Team Sky rider, 27, fractured his tibia and fibula while white-water rafting on his brother's stag party in Prague in August.

Rowe had feared he could be out for a year but tested his leg at the Wales National Velodrome in Newport.

"Big day for me, first time on the pushy for three months," Rowe tweeted.

"Few clicks on the boards, mega."

Rowe suffered his accident barely two weeks after helping Chris Froome take his fourth Tour de France title.

The Cardiff rider is not setting any definite time scale on when he might be able to return to competition.

"I haven't really set myself a date, a race or a target, I've just said get back as soon as I can," he said in a video posted by Team Sky.

"Everyone knows I've got a love for the Classics, but I don't think it's realistic to be there, and that's going to be hard."