BBC Sport - Track Cycling World Cup: Britain's Katie Archibald wins silver in the omnium in Manchester

GB's Archibald wins omnium silver

  • From the section Cycling

Britain's reigning World and European champion Katie Archibald loses out to America's Jennifer Valente in the omnium at the Track Cycling World Cup in Manchester.

READ MORE: Archibald wins omnium silver

Available to UK users only.

For Track Cycling World Cup coverage & schedule detailsclick here.

Top videos

Video

GB's Archibald wins omnium silver

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Stiles' son 'convinced' on football dementia link

Video

GB men hit back to reach pursuit final

  • From the section Cycling
Video

GB bobsleigh duo crash out in spectacular fashion

Video

'Oh my goodness, he caught it!'

Video

My whole back ripped open - Barnes

  • From the section Cycling
Video

The English coach making a name for himself in Sweden

Video

Japan’s PM falls into a golf bunker

  • From the section News
Video

England in a 'really good position'

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Palmer's superb chase down block in BBL plays of the week

Video

Ball hit me on the back of my shoulder - Evans

Video

Shearer Meets Lascelles

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun playing and learning

Rugbytots East Berks and South Bucks
Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired