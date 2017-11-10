BBC Sport - GB men leave it late against France to reach pursuit final

GB men hit back to reach pursuit final

GB's Steven Burke, Kian Emadi, Ed Clancy and Ollie Wood leave it late to beat France as they make it through to the final of the men's team pursuit at the Track Cycling World Cup in Manchester.

You can watch the final of the men's team pursuit and more from 18:30 GMT on Saturday November 11, live on the Red Button, the BBC Sport website and app.

