Track Cycling World Cup: Britain's Katie Archibald wins silver in the omnium in Manchester

Britain's reigning World and European champion Katie Archibald took silver in the omnium at the Track Cycling World Cup in Manchester.

The 23-year-old, who successfully defended her European omnium title in Berlin last month, was in third place after the opening two rounds.

The Scot won the elimination race but could not hold off American Jennifer Valente in the final points race.

Wales' Jonathan Mould claimed a silver in the men's scratch race.

With two sprints remaining in the points race, Archibald trailed Valente by three points as the event went down to the wire.

Ireland's Lydia Boylan denied Archibald the five point-win on the penultimate sprint with Valente snatching a point, meaning the American held a one-point lead going into the final sprint.

And Archibald did not have enough in the legs as Valente sat on her shoulder before driving past the Scottish rider on the final lap to take a thrilling gold.

Elsewhere, Ed Clancy, Steven Burke, Kian Emadi and Ollie Wood qualified fastest for Saturday's men's team pursuit final.

The quartet left it late in the semi-final but produced a brilliant charge charge against European Champions France to snatch it on the final lap.

In the men's sprint, a young British trio of Ryan Owens, Jack Carlin and Joe Truman were narrowly beaten to the bronze medal by the Netherlands.

British duo Katy Marchant and Sophie Cardwell lost their semi-final to Germany in the women's team sprint.

And Emily Kay was seventh in a thrilling women's scratch race which was won on the line by World Champion Rachele Barbieri of Italy, with Eleanor Dickinson 11th and Wales' Hayley Jones 12th.