BBC Sport - Victoria Barnes: 'My whole back ripped open'
My whole back ripped open - Barnes
- From the section Cycling
In 2016 Great Britain track cyclist Victoria Barnes suffered life-threatening injuries when she broke her neck, back and pelvis in a horrific crash in Rotterdam.
Barnes is on the road to recovery and hopes to make the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo having missed Rio.
