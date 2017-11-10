Team KGF: The amateur Derby-based cyclists taking on the best

Media playback is not supported on this device Team KGF: The new Derby-based cycling team taking on the world's best

Four amateur cyclists based in Derby are mixing with the best in Britain and beyond after setting up their own team.

Jonny Wale, Charlie Tanfield, Jacob Tipper and Dan Bigham only established Team KGF in 2016 but have already won medals at the British Championships.

The quartet share a house in Derby and train at the Derby Velodrome.

Wale, who in 2017, broke the British flying 1km record with a time of 57:412 seconds, told BBC East Midlands Today: "We are going fast and going places."

He added: "We have been setting fast times for a year now so people need to start paying attention.

"We set up so that we could control everything. There wasn't a team available for us at he time so we thought we would make it ourselves."

Between them they won three gold medals and a silver at the British National Track Championships in January.

One of the golds in Manchester - the 4km team pursuit - saw them break the competition record and clock a time that would have seen them finish in the top 10 at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

The team are managed by 17-year-old Ellie Green and were named in recognition of the Karen Green Foundation, a local Leukaemia charity set up following the death of Ellie's mother.