Track Cycling World Cup: Briton Andy Tennant out with concussion

Tennant crashed on the final corner in qualifying for the team pursuit in Berlin

Track Cycling World Cup Venue: National Cycling Centre, Manchester Dates: 10-12 November

Britain's Andy Tennant has withdrawn from the upcoming Track Cycling World Cup in Manchester following his crash at the European Track Championships.

Tennant, 30, suffered concussion after a heavy fall in team pursuit qualifying in Berlin last month.

He left the track on a stretcher and took no further part in the Championships.

"I'm disappointed I'm unable to race in a home World Cup, but I need to prioritise my health," he said.

"My focus is now on returning to full fitness to be competitive for the rest of the season."

Britain's men's team pursuit squad failed to reach the finals in Berlin after Tennant crashed on the final corner of the qualification race.

"I don't actually know what happened," the 30-year-old said at the time.

"I remember hearing the bell but then I don't remember anything after that point, apart from [coach] Ian Dyer picking my legs up and me asking him to take my shoes off.

"I got up and then fell back down on the floor. I was dizzy and obviously hit my head quite hard."

Tennant is now following the recently implemented concussion management protocol under the care of the GB medical team.

"The next step for Andy is to rest until the concussion symptoms disappear to ensure he makes a full recovery," said Dr Nigel Jones, head of medical services.

