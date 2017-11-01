Martyn Irvine quits racing for new role with Aqua Blue Sport team

Martyn Irvine became the first Irish rider to win a world track cycling title in 117 years in 2013

Martyn Irvine will become Directeur Sportif with Aqua Blue Sport in 2018 after retiring from racing for the second time in less than two years.

The 32-year-old Co Down man quit in January 2016 but returned to competitive action nine months later.

"I've had a lot of injuries and there comes a point where the body just says no more," said Irvine.

Irvine became the first Irish cyclist to win a world track title in 117 years with a scratch goal in Belarus in 2013.

It was a successful year for Irivine - he also won a World Cup gold, a silver in the points race at the World Championships and a European bronze medal.

Irivine finished 2013 as number one scratch rider in the UCI world rankings and claimed a scratch silver medal in the 2014 Track Cycling World Championships.

His initial retirement came after failing to qualify for the 2016 Rio Olympics while injuries have led to this week's decision.

"I broke a bone in my hip again this year and I knew I had to take a serious look at where I wanted to go next," he added.

"The Sport Director role is the perfect fit for me and the right decision - it is a huge challenge and I have a huge amount to learn but I am really looking forward to 2018."