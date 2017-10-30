BBC Sport - Manon Carpenter: No regrets after retirement at age of 24
No regrets after retirement - Carpenter
- From the section Cycling
Former world champion Manon Carpenter tells BBC Sport Wales she's enjoying cycling again after her shock retirement from downhill racing in the summer.
The Caerphilly rider, 24, walked away from professional racing after admitting she no longer wanted to take the risks involved.
