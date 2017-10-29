Six Day London: Britain's Katie Archibald leads going into final day

Archibald is an Olympic gold medallist, 10-time European champion and two-time world champion

Six Days London Venue: Lee Valley VeloPark Dates: 24-29 October Coverage: Watch on BBC Sport website, BBC Sport app and Connected TV from 16:30-19:55 on Sunday.

Defending champion Katie Archibald leads going into the final day of Six Day London following victory in the omnium on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Briton, on 230 points, has a 53-point advantage over compatriot Neah Evans with only the madison to come.

Another Briton, Eleanor Dickinson, is third on 156 points.

The Isle of Man's Mark Cavendish and Peter Kennaugh are second in the men's event.

They trail Australians Cameron Meyer and Callum Scotson by two laps.

"I'm a little embarrassed about how excited I am for Sunday," said Scot Archibald.

"I've got a chance to ride with Elinor Barker and an opportunity to cement myself in the madison scene."

Archibald was second in the opening scratch race, which was won by Briton Barker, but took the tempo race, the elimination race and the points race to secure the omnium.

Scot Archibald, Olympic champion in the women's pursuit at Rio 2016, won gold in the omnium and individual pursuit at the European Championships this month.