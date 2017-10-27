Six Day London: Mark Cavendish and Peter Kennaugh win madison event

Peter Kennaugh and Mark Cavendish are both British road race champions

Mark Cavendish and Peter Kennaugh remain in contention at Six Day London after a dramatic victory in Thursday's final madison chase event.

It moved the Manx duo to within one lap and two points of Australian leaders Callum Scotson and Cameron Meyer.

Cavendish, who has now won three races in three days, said: "Pete was great today, he really gritted his teeth in that last race."

It was Kennaugh's first win as he makes his Six Day debut.

He said: "Cav [Cavendish] picked one up on his own in the first two nights and I'm still trying to get to grips with it all - but it feels amazing to get that first win."

Cavendish added: "It's difficult to try and win here, with the best madison and Six Day riders".

"It's Pete's first Six Day so we can't really think about the overall - we just have to think about trying to win what we want to win.

Earlier on Thursday they finished fifth in the men's team elimination, while Cavendish finished last in his 40-lap derny heat after his foot came unclipped.

At the halfway stage Scotson and Meyer top the general classification, ahead of Dutch duo Yoeri Havik and Roy Pieters.

Reigning champions Kenny de Ketele and Moreno de Pauw from Belgium are third, with Cavendish and Kennaugh fifth.

De Ketele and De Pauw won the day's opening madison chase while Havik won the 40-lap derny race.