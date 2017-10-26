Six Day London: Mark Cavendish wins 10km points race

Mark Cavendish and Peter Kennaugh have both won Olympic and Commonwealth medals

Manx cyclist Mark Cavendish won again on the second day of the Six Day London track event.

The Isle of Man cyclist won the 10km points race - taking a lap with four other teams and achieving 38 points at the Lee Valley VeloPark.

The victory helped the Manx duo of Cavendish and Peter Kennaugh into fifth position in the team competition.

Australia's Callum Scotson and Cameron Meyer have a four point lead after two days of competition.

Yoeri Havik and Roy Pieters are second despite winning the final madison event with defending champions Moreno de Pauw and Kenny de Ketele third.

Earlier Peter Kennaugh finished third in the 40-lap derny race won by Benjamin Thomas.