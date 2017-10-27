Six Day London: Watch Mark Cavendish & Peter Kennaugh on the BBC

Mark Cavendish and partner Peter Kennaugh are one of three GB teams in the men's events at Six Day London

Six Day London on the BBC Venue: Lee Valley VeloPark Dates: 24-29 October Coverage: Watch on BBC Sport website, BBC Sport app and Connected TV from 19:30-22:45 on Saturday and 16:30-19:55 on Sunday.

The Six Day London event is the first of three Six Day events to be held in Europe in the next six months and BBC Sport will be showing the action from Saturday and Sunday this weekend.

Each team has two riders - Britain have 'Manx Missile' Mark Cavendish and Peter Kennaugh as their main pair - and the object is to gain as many points as possible from the events each day to finish top of the overall standings.

In the shorter women's event, Olympic gold medallists Elinor Barker and Katie Archibald lead the home challenge.

Events:

Men (Six Days)

Madison: Both riders are involved in this "tag-team" event

Elimination: The last rider is eliminated every two laps

Derny: One rider lines up behind a motorised derny bike that paces the race

200m Time Trial: Riders build up speed ahead of one flat-out timed lap

Keirin: The whole field lines - and must not pass- the derny, which exits after five and a half to allow the sprint finish

Women (three days):

Omnium: Scratch race, Tempo Race, Elimination, 20 kilometre Points Race

Six Day London is the first of three similar events, with a grand final in April

Standings as of Thursday night:

Pair Nat Laps Pts 1. Meyer & Scotson AUS 0 216 2. Havik & Pieters NED 0 208 3. De Ketele & De Pauw BEL -1 235 4. Torres & Mora Vedra SPA -1 230 5. Cavendish & Kennaugh GB -1 218 (others) 11. Wood & Stewart GB -4 177 12. Burke & Latham GB -5 127