Six Day London: Watch Mark Cavendish & Peter Kennaugh on the BBC
- From the section Cycling
|Six Day London on the BBC
|Venue: Lee Valley VeloPark Dates: 24-29 October
|Coverage: Watch on BBC Sport website, BBC Sport app and Connected TV from 19:30-22:45 on Saturday and 16:30-19:55 on Sunday.
The Six Day London event is the first of three Six Day events to be held in Europe in the next six months and BBC Sport will be showing the action from Saturday and Sunday this weekend.
Each team has two riders - Britain have 'Manx Missile' Mark Cavendish and Peter Kennaugh as their main pair - and the object is to gain as many points as possible from the events each day to finish top of the overall standings.
In the shorter women's event, Olympic gold medallists Elinor Barker and Katie Archibald lead the home challenge.
Events:
Men (Six Days)
Madison: Both riders are involved in this "tag-team" event
Elimination: The last rider is eliminated every two laps
Derny: One rider lines up behind a motorised derny bike that paces the race
200m Time Trial: Riders build up speed ahead of one flat-out timed lap
Keirin: The whole field lines - and must not pass- the derny, which exits after five and a half to allow the sprint finish
Women (three days):
Omnium: Scratch race, Tempo Race, Elimination, 20 kilometre Points Race
Standings as of Thursday night:
|Pair
|Nat
|Laps
|Pts
|1. Meyer & Scotson
|AUS
|0
|216
|2. Havik & Pieters
|NED
|0
|208
|3. De Ketele & De Pauw
|BEL
|-1
|235
|4. Torres & Mora Vedra
|SPA
|-1
|230
|5. Cavendish & Kennaugh
|GB
|-1
|218
|(others)
|11. Wood & Stewart
|GB
|-4
|177
|12. Burke & Latham
|GB
|-5
|127
- BBC Sport also has live coverage of the Track World Cup in Manchester from 10-12 November on TV, Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.