Cycling: Wales' Scott Davies hopes for Commonwealth Games chance

Scott Davies in action at the 2017 World Championship time trial

Cyclist Scott Davies hopes to compete for Wales at next year's Commonwealth Games after joining UCI World Tour team Dimension Data for 2018/19.

The 22-year-old has agreed a two-year contract with the South African-based team which includes Mark Cavendish.

The team will have first call on his time, but he still has sights on the Gold Coast event.

"The contract does effect it to a certain extent but I'd love to compete in Australia if I can," said Davies.

"But I think I'll have to wait and see what happens in the next few months really.

"I'd love to go for the time trial and the road race . . . fingers crossed I'll be able to compete."

Fellow Welshman Geraint Thomas took the gold medal in the road race at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 2014, but will not defend his title because of a clash with his Team Sky commitments.

Davies' deal is his first professional contract and follows four consecutive British under-23 time trial titles.

Carmarthen-born Davies was a member of the developmental Team Wiggins and was speaking at the reopening of a velodrome in his home town.