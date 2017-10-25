Six Day London: Mark Cavendish wins on opening day

Cavendish won the second 40 lap derny race on the opening day in London.

Manx cyclist Mark Cavendish won on the opening day of the Six Day London track event.

The Isle of Man cyclist won the second 40 lap derny race in front of a roaring crowd at the Lee Valley VeloPark.

The victory helped the Manx duo of Cavendish and Peter Kennaugh into third position in the team competition.

Defending champions Moreno de Pauw and Kenny de Ketele lead with 103 points - just two ahead of Spain's Sebastian Mora Vedri and Albert Torres.

The Belgian pairing won the opening Madison, the first of two 40-lap derny races and finished second in the night's closing Madison - won by Mora Vedri and Torres.

De Pauw said: "It's important to start with a win, leading after the first day is always nice but as we say every year, there are still five days to go."

Kennaugh and Cavendish also finished third in the team elimination to finish on 72 points.

Britain's Steven Burke Matthew Rotherham both won on the opening day.

The event continues on Wednesday.