UCI Track Cycling World Cup: Six Olympic champions in GB squads

Barnsley-born Clancy is a five-time world champion

Cycling Track World Cup Venue: National Cycling Centre, Manchester Dates: 10-12 November Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, online & BBC Sport app

Six Olympic champions will feature in Great Britain's teams for the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Manchester from 10-12 November.

The 30 riders will represent the Great Britain team plus British Cycling's Team Breeze and the 100% me team for the three days of competition.

Ed Clancy returns to World Cup action for the first time since winning a third team pursuit Olympic gold in Rio.

Olympic champions Callum Skinner and Phil Hindes contest the sprint events.

Clancy is joined by two-time Olympic gold medallist Steven Burke for the men's endurance events.

In the women's endurance events, reigning Olympic, world and European champions Katie Archibald and Elinor Barker will line up for the Great Britain team.

Olympic bronze medallist Katy Marchant will be joined in the sprint by senior academy programme rider Sophie Capewell, who made her elite debut at the UEC European Track Championships in Berlin last week.

Recently-crowned European Madison champion Ellie Dickinson represents Team Breeze in the women's endurance events, while Rhona Callander, Jenny Holl and Jess Roberts make their debuts at a World Cup.

Track World Cup squads

GREAT BRITAIN:

Men's Sprint: Jack Carlin, Phil Hindes, Ryan Owens, Joe Truman

Women's Sprint: Sophie Capewell, Katy Marchant

Men's Endurance: Steven Burke, Ed Clancy, Kian Emadi, Chris Latham, Mark Stewart, Andy Tennant, Ollie Wood

Women's Endurance: Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker, Neah Evans, Emily Kay, Emily Nelson, Manon Lloyd

100% ME:

Men's Sprint: Callum Skinner

Men's Endurance: Matt Bostock, Ethan Hayter, Joe Holt, Matt Walls

TEAM BREEZE:

Women's Endurance: Rhona Callander, Abbie Dentus, Ellie Dickinson, Jenny Holl, Rebecca Raybould, Jess Roberts