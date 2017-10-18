La Course 2018: Women's race reverts to one-day event

Annemiek van Vleuten (centre) beat Lizzie Deignan (left) and Elisa Longo Borghini to win La Course 2017

La Course by the Tour de France will revert to a one-day event for the fifth edition of the women's race in 2018.

The 2017 edition, won by Dutch rider Annemiek van Vleuten, was held over two days, comprising of a 67km mountainous stage followed by a 22.5km 'chase'.

Next year's event will be a 118km one-day race, a reduced version of stage 10 of the Tour, with both held on 17 July.

The first three editions of La Course were held in Paris prior to the final stage of the men's Tour.

Organisers ASO added a mountain stage last year, which determined the time gaps the riders set off at behind the stage winner the following day - a format that Britain's Lizzie Deignan, who finished second to Van Vleuten, said needed "tidying up".