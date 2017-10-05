European Track Championships 2017: Olympians Katie Archibald and Elinor Barker head British team

Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker, Laura Kenny and Joanna Rowsell-Shand won team pursuit gold at Rio 2016

Katie Archibald and Elinor Barker are in a British squad containing five Olympic gold medallists for the European Track Championships in Berlin.

Rio 2016 team sprint champions Philip Hindes and Callum Skinner, and team pursuit winner Steven Burke are racing.

Archibald, who won gold with Barker in the team pursuit, said: "I'm pleased with my results from the past year.

"I won three medals at the Euros in Paris last year, and have enjoyed some good results at races around Europe."

Archibald, the reigning European champion in the Omnium and individual pursuit, is joined in the endurance squad by Eleanor Dickinson, Emily Kay and Manon Lloyd, all of who won gold medals at the UCI Track World Cup in Glasgow last year.

Olympic sprint bronze medallist Katy Marchant will be joined by senior academy rider Sophie Capewell, who makes her debut appearance at elite level in these championships.

British Cycling's head coach Iain Dyer said: "We've selected a strong squad with the aim of starting the season with some good performances.

"All the riders have had a good block of training and racing over the summer months, either on the track or on the road, with some promising signs of progression and consistent results."

Great Britain team in full:

Women's Sprint: Sophie Capewell, Katy Marchant.

Men's Sprint: Jack Carlin, Philip Hindes, Ryan Owens, Callum Skinner, Joe Truman.

Women's Endurance: Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker, Eleanor Dickinson, Emily Kay, Manon Lloyd.

Men's Endurance: Steven Burke, Kian Emadi, Chris Latham, Mark Stewart, Andy Tennant, Ollie Wood.