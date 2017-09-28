Scott Davies: Welsh cyclist joins Dimension Data team

From the section

Scott Davies is a four-time British under-23 time trial title champion

Welsh cyclist Scott Davies has signed for the UCI World Tour team Dimension Data for 2018/19.

The 22-year-old has agreed a two-year contract with the South African-based team and will ride with multiple Tour de France stage winner Mark Cavendish.

I'm delighted to be joining Team Dimension Data next season. It's a dream come true," Davies said

"I'm grateful to Team Wiggins for their support over the last couple of seasons."

Another Briton, Steve Cummings, also rides for Dimension Data along with Norway's Edvald Boasson Hagen.

Davies claimed a fourth straight British under-23 time trial title on the Isle of Man in June.

The Carmarthen-born Welshman had been a member of the developmental Team Wiggins.