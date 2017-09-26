BBC Sport - Jason Kenny: Six-time Olympic gold medallist reverses private retirement
I've reversed retirement decision - Kenny
- From the section Cycling
Britain's six-time Olympic champion Jason Kenny tells BBC sports editor Dan Roan that he had decided to retire after the Rio 2016 Olympics because of the toll cycling had taken on him.
He says taking a year away from the sport and becoming a father "breathed new life" into him and now he is aiming for Tokyo 2020.
