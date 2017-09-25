Andy Jackson: World Champion sets record distance for TT course event

The Isle of Man TT course includes more than 200 corners and 2132 ft of ascent.

England's Andy Jackson has set a new record distance for an event which sees riders continuously cycle around the Isle of Man's TT course for 12 hours.

Jackson, who is the Ultra Marathon Cycle Association (UMCA) six-hour world champion, managed 240 miles in difficult wet and foggy conditions.

The 42-year old said: "I've done three 12-hour races this year and that was by far the hardest!"

The endurance cyclist from Northamptonshire added: "The TT circuit is a classic, with some really challenging roads and steep climbs but inclement weather made it a very hard day."

Meanwhile, 74 cyclists completed a sportive held at the same time.

The Isle of Man Cycle Challenge will be returning in 2018 for its sixth consecutive year.