BBC Sport - World Road Championships 2017: Peter Sagan wins historic hat-trick in photo finish
- From the section Cycling
Slovakia's Peter Sagan makes history by becoming the first man to win three consecutive world road race titles - beating Alexander Kristoff into second place in a photo finish at UCI World Championships in Bergen, Norway.
